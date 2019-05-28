People used to constantly ask me when I was going to buy my own home. I used to say we were saving for our deposit, "so hopefully soon!" But the reality is that having a child can be expensive, there's always a million bills to pay and sometimes saving feels like the last thing you can do – let alone what you want to do – with any spare cash. I've tried to make peace with the fact that I rent; I think I used to feel embarrassed that I am an interiors blogger who doesn't own their own home. There's so much pressure to get on the property ladder from so many sources: family, the media, friends and just that British mentality in general. It's great if you can afford to do it but it's certainly not everything, and that's why I've dedicated so much time and passion to our current home.