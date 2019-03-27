On entering the property, we could tell that it needed some love but having completed a big renovation on our existing flat (which we had bought for £430k and were now selling for £555k), we weren’t daunted by the prospect of hard work. None of this really mattered, though, because from the moment we walked in, the cottage felt like home. The inside was inviting, spacious and full of light. The kitchen had an Aga and the three outward-facing doors offered easy access to the garden, which was a huge priority for us. For a link-detached property, the privacy was impressive – much greater, in fact, than many of the detached houses we had seen. We put in an offer that same day for the full asking price and five months later, completed on the sale of our old flat and the purchase of the cottage.