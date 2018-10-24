My 4-Bedroom House In Cheltenham Cost £343,000 – & Here's What It Looks Like

Obviously being so close to my family again makes it all worthwhile – I haven’t lived in the same place as them since I was 9 years old. And our beautiful home, of course. My new favourite hobby is trawling secondhand websites and eBay for amazing (and insanely cheap!) furniture. I’ve always been a bargain hunter – going to a car boot sale on a Sunday is probably one of my all-time favourite weekend activities – but now I have my very own house to fill, I’m in my element. We actually only have two or three new pieces of furniture in the whole house; the rest is secondhand or from family. We’ve got a beautiful dining table that my grandparents bought in Singapore in the '80s, a big antique desk from Tom’s granddad, a chest of drawers that was his nan's mum's, an amazing Syrian rug from the '80s, street finds from London that I’ve painted and done up, furniture Tom’s made out of pallet wood from the building site. Pretty much every item in our house has a story, and coming home to that is so special. Packing up in London broke my heart – even saying goodbye to my neighbour had me in floods of tears – but walking through the front door of this house really makes up for it. It is my home, our home, and we love it.