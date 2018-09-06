My 3-Bedroom London Flatshare Costs £1,900 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

The next time the three of us had a Sunday with nothing planned, we hopped on a train to Brockley to see what the area was like, all the while wondering 'What’s the catch?' After a coffee at Browns of Brockley (try it) we walked around for about an hour. We passed an old telephone box that the locals have converted into a free library, stroked hundreds of the best dogs ever in Hilly Fields park and got a good community vibe that we found east London was missing. From this point it was a quick turnaround. We set up Rightmove alerts on our phones so we’d be first to viewings. Renting in London is so competitive and places will go off the market before you’ve even arrived for the viewing so we took a divide and conquer approach. We trusted each other's tastes so didn’t need to all be present at every viewing, just whoever was available. After three or four viewings we found the place we now call home, in Brockley.