Women Are Being Told Their Endometriosis Is A UTI – What’s Going Wrong?

Price eventually turned to private healthcare in 2023. When an ultrasound located a cyst in her left ovary, she was fitted with a Mirena coil (hormonal IUDs are sometimes used in for treatment, as progesterones in the coil can prevent the symptoms of endometriosis from worsening). The coil can’t undo the tissues that have already grown though, so a few months later, Price had ureterolysis, a surgical procedure in which the tubes that carry urine are freed from endometrial tissues. It was at this point that she learned that both her ovaries had adhered to her pelvic wall, and there was tissue around her bowels. Price was diagnosed with a type of endometriosis called peritoneal, at stage 3 (stage 4 being the most severe); it seldom shows up on a scan and could only be properly diagnosed after surgery. Finally, she had answers. It was never a case of recurrent UTIs — rather, the pain when urinating and during sex, as well as the struggle to empty her bowels, was because the growths were focused around her pelvis.