This was pain I’d experienced for over two decades. But until recently, I didn’t know why I had it. As a teenager I was told it’s normal for girls to have painful periods. (Spoiler: It’s not.) When I became sexually active I was told it’s normal for sex to hurt . (Spoiler: It’s definitely not!) After a laparoscopy in 2005 came up negative for endometriosis, I was told the pain was in my head, or that sex hurt because I was uptight, anxious, or small. Everyone I turned to pointed the finger back at me, and so the more pain I was in, the more I worried that I was doing something wrong. My anxiety increased. This cycle of confusion, pain, and discomfort wreaked havoc on my mind, body, and central nervous system for over 15 years.