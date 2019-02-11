Janelle Monae Brought Her Vagina Pants To The Grammys

Janelle Monae brought down the house during her Grammys 2019 performance — with the help of her trusty vagina pants.
The singer, whose hit album Dirty Computer, is nominated for Album of the Year, used her stage time as an opportunity to celebrate women, and Black artists. She channeled Prince and Michael Jackson (that moonwalk!) in a medley that included "Make Me Feel" and, of course, "Pynk."
"Let the vagina have a monologue," she declared proudly.
"Let the vagina have a monologue!" - @JanelleMonae #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9SzYEXPhYN— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 11, 2019
At that moment, her backup dancers entered the stage wearing the famous pink flappy pants from the now-iconic music video, which saw partner Tessa Thompson literally emerging from the folds of Monae's pants in some not-so-subtle (but gorgeous!) imagery. The two finally confirmed their relationship back in June.
Monae's fans went crazy for the performance on Twitter — even Ariana Grande tweeted out her support, along with more celebrity admirers.
You’re amazing @JanelleMonae. Thank you for that incredible performance! #GRAMMMYs— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 11, 2019
But her number one supporter was none other than Lady Gaga, who was truly losing it in the audience.
?? @LadyGaga IS LIVING for @JanelleMonae's performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/oSAgHDkj6u— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) February 11, 2019
This year's Grammys have been full of killer fashion looks and surprises , but vagina pants? No one beats Janelle Monae at her own game.
