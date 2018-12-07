The 61st Annual Grammy Award Nominations Are Here

The Grammy awards are always a densely populated awards show, both in terms of attendance and in terms of nominations. Simply put, there's a lot of good music. This year, that's especially true. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards have to contend with some of music's most impressive new talents. Plus, there's that whole thing about the music industry shifting. It's a lot to digest.
This year, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy is at the top of the list, being watched like a hawk for any potential Grammy activity. The same goes for Post Malone's hit album Beerbongs and Bentleys and Drake's Scorpion. Kacey Musgraves permeated the greater pop culture scene with her album Golden Hour and, most importantly, Mariah Carey returned to the scene with her celebrated album Caution. Janelle Monae took over with Dirty Computer, and Teyana Taylor released K.T.S.E.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is surging at the polls, metaphorically speaking, thanks to her single "Thank U, Next." Her album sweetener dropped this year, which puts her in the competition for Album of the Year. Finally, lest you forget, reputation, Taylor Swift's 2017 album, didn't make the cutoff for the 2018 Grammys; it's now eligible for awards, so Swift is officially back in the running. The women are doing well, which is great — that said, Spotify's highest-streaming artists are all men.
The stakes are high this year, and the Academy has a lot of decisions to make. Ahead, the nominations for the 2019 Grammy awards.
This post will be updated once the full list is available.
Album of the Year
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)
Record of the Year
"I Like It," Cardi B and Bad Bunny
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
"This is America," Childish Gambino
"God's Plan," Drake
"Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars," SZA and Kendrick Lamar
"Rockstar," Post Malone and 21 Savage
"The Middle," Maren Morris, Zedd, and Grey
Song of the Year
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
"Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
"Losing It" — Fisher
"Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Best Rock Song
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Rap Album
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best Country Album
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Comedy Album
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black Panther
"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
