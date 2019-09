In the year of our Lord, 2018, Mariah Carey finally decided – after an especially dramatic several years in her personal life – to drop a few f-bombs. Sure, the superstar has dropped a few swears on live TV and is a known curser in her day-to-day life, but she hasn’t really done it in a song before. With Caution, the diva’s 14th studio album, the fucks come fast and furious in the choruses of the LP’s first two singles, “GTFO” and “With You.” She drops a casual fuck in the first verse of “The Distance,” and although the word itself doesn’t make an appearance in “One Mo’ Gen” or “Stay Long Love You,” fucking itself is the focus of the tracks. The right time to start saying fuck is right when you have no more fucks to give, and that seems to be the message Carey wants to send on Caution.