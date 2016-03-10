2001 — ABC airs Saving Private Ryan on prime time for Veterans Day, despite its R rating for violence and frequent use of expletives.



2002 — While receiving the Artist Achievement Award at the Billboard Music Awards (which air live on Fox), Cher becomes one of the first to drop an F-bomb during an awards show telecast, and certainly not the last. Her exact offensive phrasing is: "I’ve also had my critics for the last 40 years saying that I was on my way out every year. Right. So fuck ’em."

