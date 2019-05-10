Skip navigation!
Tina Fey
Movies
Here's How To Visit The Vineyards In
Wine Country
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Tina Fey
Movies
Recreate
Wine Country
With Your Besties At These Napa Airbnbs
Olivia Harrison
May 10, 2019
Movies
Let Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Take You On A Girls Trip To Netflix's
Wine...
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 11, 2019
Movies
With One Fyre Festival Joke, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph Were The Hosts...
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 25, 2019
TV Shows
Tina Fey Had The Best Reaction To David Letterman’s Sexist Writer...
Update: This story just gets even more disappointing. In Tina Fey and David Letterman's conversation about hiring female writers, both of them failed to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
The
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Series Finale Might Be A M...
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will likely end after season four, although it may end with a movie, an efficient 2-hour Netflix film that will wrap up the
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Watch Tina Fey Make A Lot Of Young Women Cry
If you ever meet Tina Fey, you probably would expect more laughter than tears. However, the writer, actor, and all-around queen of comedy encountered
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Tina Fey's Daughter Says Her Mom's Shows Are "Too Weird...
Tina Fey's show 30 Rock brought us lots of laughs, highly quotable moments and taught us a lot about personal happiness. But not everyone is a fan of
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
These October 3
Mean Girls
Tributes Are, Like, Really Pr...
It's Mean Girls day, which means it's the perfect time for Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the movie, to eulogize the movie with some stellar fan
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Liz Lemon Finally Gets Her Promotion In
Great News
With Tina Fey joining the cast of Great News (rather than just her previous behind-the-camera role as executive producer), the 30 Rock comparisons are
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Netflix Just Confirmed It Is Taking Off One Of Your Favorite Bing...
Rumors of 30 Rock's imminent demise are true — the acclaimed series is leaving Netflix. "But, but..." you are undoubtedly asking, "where ever shall I
by
Meagan Fredette
Food News
The Bakery Behind Tina Fey's Sheet Cake Movement Get Their M...
After more than 80 years of business, Le Delice Pastry Shop in Manhattan is getting a little shine. On Thursday evening, Saturday Night Live veteran Tina
by
Marquita Harris
Tina Fey
Dreams Do Come True! Tina Fey Is Headed Back To TV
This is not a drill: Tina Fey will return to the small screen this fall to play a recurring role on NBC's sitcom Great News, according to The Hollywood
by
Caitlin Flynn
TV Shows
Calling All Liz Lemons: Tina Fey Is Coming Back To TV
Great news! Tina Fey is coming back to TV with the second season of her NBC sitcom Great News. The multi-hyphenate actress, writer, and executive producer
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
What
Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt
's Millennia...
Spoiler alert: The following content reveals major plot points for the third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. "So, this is feminism," the
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Here's Your First Look At
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
...
We already knew that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season would have an impressive crop of guest stars. Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, David
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Uses Unbridled Optimism & ...
Four women are kidnapped and kept in an underground bunker for 15 years. They're forced to participate in a cult religion led by an unhinged "reverend"
by
Meghan De Maria
Tina Fey
Tina Fey Blasts White College-Educated Women Who Voted For Trump
Tina Fey is not going to let Trump voters slink quietly out the side door while their president and party are in power. In particular, she trained her
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Alec Baldwin Fell In Love With Tina Fey The Moment He Met Her
Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey make for a hilarious odd couple, as the duo demonstrated over their many seasons together on 30 Rock. But when Baldwin first
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Tina Fey
Your Favorite
Big Little Lies
Star Is Going To Be On
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has always had a great roster of guest stars. There was the Season One reveal that the Reverend was played by Jon Hamm, and
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Just Stole A Joke From Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
When tonight’s Oscars started, Jimmy Kimmel kidded that it might also be his last because of how quickly the event hosts are replaced, and I really hope
by
Sesali Bowen
Movies
Lindsay Lohan Is
Really
Trying To Make
Mean Girls 2<...
In news that seems like a terrible idea but is actually 100% stone-cold brilliant, Lindsay Lohan and her crazy accent are trying to make Mean Girls 2
by
Natalie Gontcharova
TV Shows
Tina Fey's Statement On Carrie Fisher Proves What An Icon She Was
Carrie Fisher's death earlier Tuesday following a heart attack has been met with a wave of support and grief from friends and fans. But it's Tina Fey's
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Tina Fey's Making A Movie Based On This Real-Life Santa Claus Couple
A story of a couple that acts as a real-life Santa Claus has touched the hearts of many, including none other than Tina Fey. For years, Jim Glaub and
by
Suzannah Weiss
Entertainment News
Tina Fey Has Strong Words About Online Hate Speech
In an interview with David Letterman published in The Hollywood Reporter, Tina Fey candidly expressed her feelings about the state of the country. When
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
This
SNL
Halloween Supercut Is A Must-See
As we across America nurse our collective hangovers, which at this point will have stretched into the night, it's important that we laugh as well as moan
by
Michael Hafford
Entertainment News
The
Mean Girls
Musical Officially Is Happening
Yesterday was October 3, which, for some, is just a day. For others, it's a very special holiday: the day Aaron Samuels leans over and asks Cady Heron the
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Is Tina Fey Really The Right Person To Help Solve Hollywood's Div...
The Los Angeles Times published a piece on Thursday aimed at promoting diversity in Hollywood. The paper put forth a list of 100 individuals for the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
12 Of Tina Fey’s Best One-Liners
What is it about Tina Fey that makes her so funny? Is it the art of her awkwardness as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock? The silliness of her Weekend Update style on
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Why We Might Get A
Mean Girls
Musical Much Sooner Than W...
We've known about the Mean Girls musical since Tina Fey confirmed the exciting news in March. What we weren't so psyched about was the projected premiere
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Updated: Love
Mean Girls
? Tina Fey Shared More Details O...
Update: Tina Fey revealed even more details about her plans for the Mean Girls musical on Watch What Happens Live to Andy Cohen last night. Let's start
by
Morgan Baila
