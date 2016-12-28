Tina Fey's Statement On Carrie Fisher Proves What An Icon She Was

Carrie Fisher's death earlier Tuesday following a heart attack has been met with a wave of support and grief from friends and fans. But it's Tina Fey's statement about her idol's passing that's sticking with us.
Fey and Fisher's collaboration on a second-season 30 Rock episode was one for the ages. Fisher played Rosemary Howard, Fey's Liz Lemon's idol, on the 2007 show. Fisher's character slowly reveals herself as completely and hilariously deranged. The appearance earned Fisher an Emmy nomination and represented a dream come true for Fey.
"Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me," Fey said in a statement to Time. "Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”
We'll leave you with Jack Donaghy's iconic line, warning Liz Lemon against Rosemary's type.
