According to reports, the actress died in the hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Family spokesperson Simon Hall and Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd, confirmed the news.
Lourd said of her mother's passing, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher, who reprised her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and is set to appear in the next film, due out next December, is already being mourned by Hollywood. In addition to her portrayal of one of the most iconic characters in film history, many celebrities are celebrating Fisher for being an outspoken feminist as well as an advocate for mental health.
Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP— h (@halsey) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck.— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
Carrie always made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher https://t.co/e5VNvser9h— Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) December 27, 2016
Love you @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/RS57icVPdT— Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) December 27, 2016
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
RIP— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher
May the force be with you always
... pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e
Thoughts & prayers for #CarrieFisher 's friends & family. We've lost another icon. Hoping 2017 will be a better year for everyone.— Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016
Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it"
Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016
Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher. The princess all little girls could look up to. A true role model. ❤️— Amanda Tapping (@amandatapping) December 27, 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.