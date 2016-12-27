Story from Entertainment News

Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Death

Kaitlin Reilly
Screen legend and Star Wars princess Carrie Fisher has died at 60.

According to reports, the actress died in the hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Family spokesperson Simon Hall and Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd, confirmed the news.

Lourd said of her mother's passing, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher, who reprised her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and is set to appear in the next film, due out next December, is already being mourned by Hollywood. In addition to her portrayal of one of the most iconic characters in film history, many celebrities are celebrating Fisher for being an outspoken feminist as well as an advocate for mental health.
Fisher has inspired a legion of stars to speak their truth and never allow themselves to be held back. Saying goodbye to this Hollywood legend is painful as ever, yet it's clear that her legacy will not be forgotten.
