Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died this morning, as People confirms. She was 60. Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, confirmed the death today in an official statement.
Issued by family representative Simon Halls, the statement to People reads: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning."
Fisher's health had been in flux since a troubling cardiac episode that occurred on December 23. The actress and author was rushed to the hospital shortly after landing in Los Angeles at LAX. Fisher was flying in from London, where she was promoting her upcoming book, The Princess Diarist. After the incident, Fisher was reported to be in stable condition.
Over the weekend, Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds tweeted that the family would update the public when Fisher's condition changed.
"Carrie is in stable condition," Reynolds wrote. "If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."
Fisher is survived by daughter Billie Lourd and mother Debbie Reynolds.
