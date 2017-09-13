Netflix Just Confirmed It Is Taking Off One Of Your Favorite Binge-Watching Shows

Rumors of 30 Rock's imminent demise are true — the acclaimed series is leaving Netflix. "But, but..." you are undoubtedly asking, "where ever shall I get my Tina Fey fix when I am parked on the couch at 9pm on a Friday night with ice cream and my cat for company!?" In addition to 30 Rock, we also know that Friday Night Lights, One Tree Hill, and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and all Disney movies, are leaving the streaming service.
In a statement, Netflix confirmed that 30 Rock is indeed leaving the streaming service in October. "The license for a TV series or movie is for a set period of time, which means every title eventually comes up for renewal. At that point we take a variety of factors into account to determine if we will renew the title."
Advertisement
Netflix is making a huge investment in its original programming: to the tune of $6 billion. The service is hoping to double the amount of original programming currently available today. With hits like Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black, and 13 Reasons Why, it's clear that Netflix intends to keep throwing darts at the metaphorical dartboard, hoping to create even more hit shows. And in order to keep up with its giant investment, Netflix is even rumored to be raising its monthly subscription fee again.
Such is life, though. When one thing leaves us in the wind, another will surely takes its place. We may be losing 30 Rock, but look at this as an opportunity to really dig into Bojack Horseman. And for moments when we really need Tina Fey's signature brand of biting wit, she's coming back to TV as a recurring actor on NBC's Great News. And we can't forget about the Mean Girls musical, which Fey co-wrote, and will be set in the year 2017. Surely she had plenty of material o work with.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement