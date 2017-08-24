The new trailer shows Diane losing her cool and smashing her computer — perhaps over her infrequently-read blog? — but soon cuts to a particularly scary altercation between Diane and her hubby, the typically friendly Mr. Peanutbutter. Why is Mr. Peanutbutter pinning Diane against a wall and growling in her face?!? For a comedy, BoJack Horseman is never afraid to get real — and a scary domestic dispute between two characters we actually like seems like the exact thing that would the show would do to push the emotional envelope.