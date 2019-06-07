Few things are as necessary as immediate mood-boosters, and songs are the easiest pick-me-ups around. You’ve definitely spent a night in dancing to “Call Me Maybe” while cleaning your room. Or, at least, to Taylor Swift. Nothing has as much power as a feel-good song, which can transform any mundane task into an epic feat worthy of a montage.
Luckily, even if you tire of one song, there is always another that will lift your spirits. Here are the happiest songs we know that will always put you in a good mood. Blast these while driving down a highway in a convertible. Lip sync to them in your room (with a hair brush). Bump them the next time you're stirring risotto at the stove and looking to get in the mood. Dance to these while doing the dishes or plug them in when you really need to get shit done. From classic oldies to modern pop songs, these happy tunes are ones you actually want to get stuck in your head.