The Ultimate Summer Road Trip Playlist

Every morning, you get in your car and drive towards work, class, and responsibility. Yet America's roads and highways keep going on, past your office, past your schools. What would happen if you just kept driving a bit farther? If you tapped into the temptation of the frontier and headed toward the coast? A fantastic road trip — that's what.
With books like On the Road, movies like Little Miss Sunshine, and shows like American Gods, the myth of the American road trip is an undeniable presence in pop culture. The farther you get from home, the greater possibilities for reinvention and possibility — or so the myth goes.
Summer's the perfect time to see for yourself whether Route 66 actually holds great adventure. If you decide to hit the road, these songs will prime your pioneering mood. Here's everything from old classics about midnight trains to Georgia, to songs you want to belt out of the window.