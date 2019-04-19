Skip navigation!
Miley Cyrus
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Taught Liam A Met Gala Lesson
by
Natalie Morin
More from Miley Cyrus
Music
Hear Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Like 100 Other Celebs In New...
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 19, 2019
Beauty
11 Celebrity Couple Tattoos We'll Never Get Over
Samantha Sasso
Apr 9, 2019
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Just Brought Hannah Montana's Bangs Back From The Grave
Samantha Sasso
Mar 29, 2019
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Poses Naked For Instagram — & Fans Have One Question
Although most of us weren't born until decades later, it's common knowledge that the Woodstock festival of 1969 was much more than a concert on a dairy
by
Samantha Sasso
Best Airbnb Rentals
6 Perfect Airbnbs For Woodstock 50 Festival-Goers
Last night, the lineup for Woodstock 50 was announced, and now music-lovers all over the country can hardly talk about anything other than the chance to
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Kiss Was With A Girl
Just a few months after saying "I do" to husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is opening up about the first person she ever kissed. Cyrus, who identifies
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus Shares Tribute To
Voice
Star Janice Freeman,...
Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson have shared tributes to Janice Freeman, a former contestant on The Voice who died on Saturday evening at the age of 33.
by
Sara Hendricks
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Sent Priyanka Chopra Love On Instagram
Fans are giddy over a comment that Miley Cyrus made on her ex-boyfriend’s new wife’s Instagram. Back in their Disney days, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Were The Couple To Beat At The Vanit...
Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (whose surprise, intimate nuptials we still haven't quite gotten over) made up for the latter’s lack of
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Why Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Shared Their Biggest Relationshi...
Two months after her wedding to Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is finally sharing pictures of the big day. It's almost a responsibility she feels she has
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Turned Her Twitter Into Her Wedding Photo Album
Miley Cyrus Hemsworth is keeping the Valentine's Day spirit alive all weekend, posting a handful of never-before-seen photos from her December wedding to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Shares Her NSFW Valentine's Day Message To Liam ...
Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are the king and queen of pranks — especially in the way that they somehow make each one frustratingly cute.
by
Natalie Morin
Fashion
In A Sea Of Sequins, Miley Cyrus Dons The Complete Opposite: The ...
Here's something we didn't expect to say tonight: The Grammys were a big night for Thierry Mugler. Thanks to Miley Cyrus (and Cardi freakin' B), the
by
Landon Peoples
Music
Alright, Miley Cyrus, When Are We Getting That New Album You Prom...
Sometimes, we do deserve nice things. So with that in mind, Miley Cyrus is going to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Not only that, she’s going to
by
Rachel Paige
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Is Now Miley Hemsworth & Even Liam Is Shocked
Newlywed Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth have been delighting the internet with videos of them scaring each other for a long time, but Cyrus's latest
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo Will Make Your Grandmother Blush
If tiny tattoos could be considered some sort of new-age currency, Miley Cyrus would definitely be a billionaire (mind you, she's worth millions as it
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
How Miley Cyrus' Colorist Keeps Her Blonde Hair Long & Healthy
There comes a time in all of our lives when we look in the mirror, pout at our shoulder-grazing haircut, and think, I want to grow out my hair.
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Responds To Pregnancy Rumors With An Egg Meme
Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to share an egg meme. Her meme, though, has an express purpose: The newly married star is debunking pregnancy rumors. The
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus’ Shares Poem Outlining Every Single Thing She Loves A...
In a historic four-pages Notes app screenshot, Miley Cyrus has shared a poem for Liam Hemsworth's birthday. The poem, aptly titled "HBD to the hubz" lists
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Hone...
After years of on-again, off-again dating, Last Song co-stars and beloved celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in a quiet, intimate
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
From Taylor Swift's Costume Party To Kylie Jenner's Ice...
We appreciate you might be feeling a little delicate today, but if you have a hangover we do hope it was worth it. Whatever you got up to last night,
by
Katy Harrington
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Inspired Everyone To ...
When news broke on Christmas Eve that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had gotten married in a private, low-key ceremony, everyone reacted in different
by
Sara Hendricks
Work & Money
Miley & Liam Are Married — & This Is How Much They're Worth ...
On December 23, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in what appears to have been a Nicholas Sparks-level intimate ceremony at Cyrus's home. The
by
Anabel Pasarow
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus’ Family Shares New Details & Congratulations On Surpr...
Days after the reveal of Miley Cyrus' secret nuptials, more info has emerged! Now that the seal has been broken — the embargo! — Cyrus' family has
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Now Is The Perfect Time To Revisit Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth&#...
The story was too good to be true: Boy meets girl on movie set. Boy and girl kiss on movie set. Almost ten years later, boy and girl get married,
by
Rebecca Farley
Fashion
Miley Cyrus Married Liam Hemsworth Wearing Vivienne Westwood
On Sunday, Miley Cyrus finally married Liam Hemsworth in an understated, subtle Vivienne Westwood gown. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer shared
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Here’s A Video Liam Hemsworth Took Of Miley Cyrus During Their We...
Miley Cyrus, much like other brides, likes to get down to "Uptown Funk" at her wedding. This is per a video posted by Cyrus' account which features the
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Nicholas Sparks & Miley Cyrus Share Precious Exchange Over Her We...
The king of romance has officially weighed in on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage. On Wednesday, Cyrus and Hemsworth shared photos from their
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Confirm Wedding Speculation With Swe...
Did wedding bells ring for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth this holiday season? Sure seems like it, according to the couple's new Instagram posts. On
by
Kaitlin Reilly
