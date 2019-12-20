Miley Cyrus Is Down To Marry Again Because It Probably Won’t Last Long Anyway

Now that she's fully on the other side of her marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is looking to the future, which could very well include another walk down the aisle. Maybe.
Though her breakup was very public and dramatic, divorce hasn't stopped her from getting back into the dating game. Since cutting ties with Hemsworth in the summer, Cyrus has gotten into a couple of new relationships; she had a short but very intense fling with Kaitlynn Carter from The Hills: New Beginnings, and she's currently dating Australian actor and singer Cody Simpson. Things with Simpson are going well — the couple is collaborating on TikTok and might even be cooking up a joint musical project — but Cyrus doesn't exactly hear wedding bells.
That's not going to keep her admirers from shooting their shot, though. An artist named Matty Mo (@TheMostFamousArtist on Instagram) shot his full court shot on the social media platform. In his Instagram bio, Matty sets his intentions for the upcoming year plainly: "Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020."
His energy caught Cyrus's eye, and she slid into his comments. "It probably won’t last long," said Cyrus. "But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Cyrus was obviously joking, but her comment does raise the question of whether she would ever be interested in that level of commitment again, after her marriage to Hemsworth. Their relationship, which spanned 10 long years, was filled with ups and downs. Her August single, “Slide Away,” implies that the two grew apart since first falling for each other as teenagers, and it was only natural that they would have to go their separate ways as adults.
“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” Cyrus shared on Instagram following the news of her breakup. "My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but is always on time. It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true."
Cyrus seems to have taken the experience in stride and is open to falling in love, no matter how long the feelings last. But she isn't running to the altar anytime soon — she's just taking her time with whatever (and whoever) comes her way.
