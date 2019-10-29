Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Are Now A Couple That TikToks Together

The couple that memes together, stays together? Miley Cyrus has officially welcomed Cody Simpson to TikTok, and they’re taking on a challenge made popular by the youths.
Cyrus, whose relationship with soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth ended this summer, started seeing longtime pal Simpson in October, shortly after her relationship with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter fizzled out. Since then, the two have been seemingly inseparable. In recent weeks, Simpson accompanied his girlfriend to a haunted house, serenaded her in the hospital with a song he wrote specifically for her, and even appeared with Cyrus on Instagram Live as she maybe-but-maybe-not shaded former husband Hemsworth. It isn’t surprising that the ride-or-die Simpson would follow Cyrus to TikTok, too.
Advertisement
In the new video, posted to Cyrus’ account, she and Simpson lip sync to Ashnikko now-viral track “STUPID,” featuring Yung Baby Tate.
“Stupid boy think that I need him, humph/I go cold like change of seasons,” the lyrics go.
The caption reads: “@codysimpson welcome to Tik Tok”
Though Cyrus is enormously popular on Instagram, with over 100 million followers, she’s only at 1 million followers on TikTok. Impressive, sure, but she still has a long way to go before she reaches the heights of popular TikTok users like 17-year-old Loren Gray (the most followed user on the site) and the Wilking Sisters. Even Will Smith, who loves his TikTok app, only boasts 7 million followers, proving that TikTok celebrities may be more like us than they are the A-listers of Hollywood.
If there’s one thing that the silly choreography of this TikTok video indicates, it’s that Cyrus and Simpson are having fun together.
“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” Simpson told People earlier in October. “[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”
Nothing screams wholesome fun like uploading endless TikTok content.
Advertisement