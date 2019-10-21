Miley Cyrus Shades Liam Hemsworth In Instagram Live With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus appears to be in the second stage of grief when it comes to her split from husband Liam Hemsworth: anger. The "Slide Away" singer, who previously tweeted that she loves "Liam and always will" after their split, took a different tune on an Instagram Live with new beau Cody Simpson. Speaking about their budding relationship, Cyrus implied Hemsworth was not a good guy, perhaps shedding some light on the reasons behind their August split.
"There are good men out there, guys, don't give up. You don't have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you've just got to find them," she says in the video. "You've got to find a dick that's not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this Live."
A rep for Cyrus did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
In addition to prompting anger due to her characterization of queerness and sexuality, the comment also suggests that she thinks Hemsworth is "evil," taking a lot of fans by surprise.
"damn miley cyrus is really out there shading liam and basically calling him a piece of shit like don’t forget you have loved him and married him," one wrote on Twitter.
"do not speak for the community if you believe that woman shouldn't be gay cause 'there's good dicks out there' or that theyre gay cause they hate men," another pointed out.
Hemsworth has not issued any comment on their breakup, aside from an Instagram post back in August clearing up inaccurate press.
"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he captioned a photo of a sunset. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."
He was also recently seen out with Dynasty star Maddison Brown, but there's nothing like public shade to throw a wrench in a new relationship.
Watch the controversial segment of her Instagram Live below.
“I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true”
