Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Break Up After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

On-again, off-again couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are decidedly (for now) off. A representative for the singer confirmed to People on August 10 that the pair have called off their marriage just eight months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, TN, this past December.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
Cyrus first sparked rumors of a split after she shared a photo of herself to Instagram with her left hand prominently displayed sans wedding ring. “Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the shot, in which she perches on an ornate wooden chair while on vacation with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, in Italy. (It should be noted that Carter confirmed her breakup with Jenner after one year of marriage just last week.)
Cyrus has always been open about her sexuality, and in an August cover story for Elle, she talked about how she and Hemsworth have never had a traditional relationship, or even marriage.
“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she told the magazine. “But my relationship is unique. I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”
Cyrus added that choosing to be in a relationship with Hemsworth has always been just that: a choice. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that,” she said. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”
Cyrus and Hemsworth famously met on the set of The Last Song back in 2008 and dated on-and-off for a few years before Hemsworth proposed in 2012. They called off the engagement a year later, then reconciled in 2015, marrying in December 2018.
