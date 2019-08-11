Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Break Up After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she told the magazine. “But my relationship is unique. I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”