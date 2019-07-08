For the new version of The Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody Jenner is back. And while he was known as a playboy who dated and hooked up with multiple cast members (or "dated" and "hooked up with" — this is The Hills were talking about) on the original series, on New Beginnings, he's a married man. Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter are one of a few couples on the show, and they've already brought viewers some drama. If you want to know how they got to the point where they are now, allow me to take you on a walk down memory lane.
Advertisement
But first, a little about Kaitlynn, in case you don't know her. After all, she hasn't appeared on several different reality shows like Brody. Kaitlynn is a fashion influencer and the co-founder of an online clothing store called Foray. She also founded a soon-to-be released skincare brand, Selfé, but so far, that one's just being teased on Instagram. She also started a blog in 2014 called Hey, Miss Carter, but she hasn't posted on it since last summer.
Clearly, she has a lot going on, though, especially now that she's working on The Hills. So, to see how she ended up with Brody — and on a reality show — read on.
Advertisement
Advertisement