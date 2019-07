Brody Jenner/Instagram

When Brody & Kaitlynn Got Engaged

Three years after they started dating, Kaitlynn and Brody got engaged on May 4, 2016. At the time, Kaitlynn wrote on Instagram ," this trip has been memorable for many reasons... ❤️❤️ happiest girl in the world!!!" Brody shared , "On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and my best friend @kaitlynn_carter. I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."Kaitlynn and Brody had a two-year engagement , which Kaitlynn spoke about with People. "I’m glad we took our time to get to know each other," she said. "We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together."