Story from TV Shows

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter's Relationship From Day 1 To Leaving Spencer Out Of The Wedding

Lia Beck
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
For the new version of The Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody Jenner is back. And while he was known as a playboy who dated and hooked up with multiple cast members (or "dated" and "hooked up with" — this is The Hills were talking about) on the original series, on New Beginnings, he's a married man. Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter are one of a few couples on the show, and they've already brought viewers some drama. If you want to know how they got to the point where they are now, allow me to take you on a walk down memory lane.
Advertisement
But first, a little about Kaitlynn, in case you don't know her. After all, she hasn't appeared on several different reality shows like Brody. Kaitlynn is a fashion influencer and the co-founder of an online clothing store called Foray. She also founded a soon-to-be released skincare brand, Selfé, but so far, that one's just being teased on Instagram. She also started a blog in 2014 called Hey, Miss Carter, but she hasn't posted on it since last summer.
Clearly, she has a lot going on, though, especially now that she's working on The Hills. So, to see how she ended up with Brody — and on a reality show — read on.
1 of 5
View this post on Instagram

Who ever said rough isn't nice? @kaitlynn_carter

A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on

Brody Jenner/Instagram

When Brody & Kaitlynn Met



Brody and Kaitlynn met at a party in 2013, according to a People report about their wedding. Brody told the magazine, "I was going after her. She’s an amazing girl." And Kaitlynn said of the early days of their relationship, "He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life."
Related Stories
How Old Is The Cast Of The Hills Now?
After "The Hills" Ended Jason Got Married
The Hills Revival Cast Never Mentions Lauren
2 of 5
Brody Jenner/Instagram

When Brody & Kaitlynn Started Dating



Based on the first anniversary posts Brody and Kaitlynn shared in 2014, the couple must have started dating officially in October 2013. Kaitlynn's post was a picture of Brody taken during a dinner date. And on his own post, Brody wrote, "Happy 1 year to my rock @kaitlynn_carter. Beyond lucky to have you in my life."
Advertisement
3 of 5
View this post on Instagram

my new bff 🐶 #shoey

A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter Jenner (@kaitlynn) on

Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

When Brody & Kaitlynn Became Dog Parents



In November 2014, Kaitlynn and Brody got a new puppy named Shoey. He joined the two Rottweilers Brody already owned.
4 of 5
Brody Jenner/Instagram

When Brody & Kaitlynn Got Engaged



Three years after they started dating, Kaitlynn and Brody got engaged on May 4, 2016. At the time, Kaitlynn wrote on Instagram," this trip has been memorable for many reasons... ❤️❤️ happiest girl in the world!!!" Brody shared, "On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and my best friend @kaitlynn_carter. I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

Kaitlynn and Brody had a two-year engagement, which Kaitlynn spoke about with People. "I’m glad we took our time to get to know each other," she said. "We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together."
5 of 5
View this post on Instagram

happy 🌅

A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter Jenner (@kaitlynn) on

Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

When Brody & Kaitlynn Got Married



Kaitlynn and Brody got married on June 2, 2018 in Indonesia at the same resort where they got engaged. (Spencer Pratt was famously not invited.) They had also visited the location one year after they got engaged.

Now, after one year of marriage, The Hills: New Beginnings has started airing and is giving viewers a look into their relationship, including their disagreements and their plans for the future. Depending on how long New Beginnings lasts, we could be seeing some more milestones from Kaitlynn and Brody.
Advertisement

More from TV