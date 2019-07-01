How Old Is The Cast Of The Hills Now?

Thirteen years after it first premiered, The Hills is back. While original star Lauren Conrad didn’t return for the revival, many of the other cast members did and a lot has changed for them in the years that have passed. So, if you’re wondering how old the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings is, that’s totally understandable. After all, the show started out being about four college-aged girls, and now it’s about a dozen men and women, who are kind of all over the place in their lives.
The Hills became more about over-produced drama, romantic relationships that never really went anywhere, and Spencer Pratt’s eccentricity as it went on, but when it started, there was a lot more about the four young stars’ education and careers. Lauren and Heidi Montag were 19-year-olds attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising together when the show started filming, and their slightly older friends Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port were figuring out being young and working in Los Angeles, too. It’s mind-blowing now to think about how young they were, but the show really revolved around that fact at the start.
So now, nine years after the original series ended, the new cast are all scattered throughout their thirties… except for one cast member who is way younger than everyone else. Here's how much everyone's grown up since they first joined The Hills.