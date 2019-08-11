Miley Cyrus Is Living Her “Best Life” With A Girls Trip Now That She’s Single

As news of Cyrus’ split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, broke this weekend, the singer has been #LivingHerBestLife with a girls trip to Italy.
“ROCK THE BOAT,” she tweeted on Friday, sharing a video of herself dancing to Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” along the waterside, the Mediterranean vista in full view behind her. “Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level!”
Cyrus also shared the video on Instagram, along with eight other glamorous vacation posts that sparked new rumors about a split — she was noticeably not wearing her wedding band or engagement ring in the photos.
Cyrus has yet to publicly comment on the breakup (People confirmed it via a statement from her reps on Saturday), but a European getaway is probably a welcome break from all the noise. She was joined by her sister Brandi Cyrus and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who is also newly single after splitting from longtime partner Brody Jenner just last week.
“Girls Trip,” Brandi wrote beneath a pair of selfies the trio took at Lake Como.
“Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” Carter captioned yet another Lake Como selfie with Cyrus, a shout-out to what seems to be their vacation anthem.
In her Elle August cover story, Cyrus said she prefers to keep the details of her relationships private. She told the magazine that she is embracing the most confident version of herself, both in her creative work and in her personal life.
“Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first?” she said. “If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”
