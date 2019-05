Miley Cyrus Drops She Is Coming EP, But We're Not Sure Where She's Going

The EP’s best track is its last, “The Most.” A co-write with Mark Ronson , it’s vulnerable, confessional, and the most traditional pop song included. It’s an easy track, and sentiment, to like because it doesn’t omit the messy sides of Miley. She doesn’t hit all the notes perfectly, and she talks about her own failings and dark days — she could obviously go darker and harder, and it would work here too. Six years after Bangerz, this former child star has finally married the apparent love of her life, Liam Hemsworth — whom this song may or may not be about, and proved the depth and breadth of her musicianship in one-off moments like a live cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” on The Tonight Show. Sometimes it’s hard to find that more mature, sophisticated artist and woman on this EP.