Nouveau Witch: The Controversies & Complications Of Modern Witchcraft

A $7 drink that puts style over substance speaks to one of the many issues currently playing out as part of a larger culture war. Because if witchcraft has never been more mainstream, it has also never been more complicated, fractured, and fraught with issues like cultural appropriation, commercialization, racism, and populism. Most witches will agree that the new cultural caché has resulted in an increased level of awareness, which is a good thing, but from there, consensus on what it means to be a witch is hard to come by. I spoke with a number of young women about their personal relationship to witchcraft, an experience that felt less like The Craft and more like an episode of Four Weddings — where one bride will explain how she simply couldn’t fathom getting married without a brass band, and the next will say that brass bands are the height of tacky. On TV, this is a way of drumming up conflict to heighten drama, but in real life the divisiveness doesn’t wrap up neatly in 60 minutes.