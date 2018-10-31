Nouveau Witch: The Controversies & Complications Of Modern Witchcraft

To begin her daily practice, Liz Worth goes to the gym. Cardio is probably not the kind of ritual you’d associate with magic, but for Worth, it’s about connecting to her physical being and balancing mind and body. “If you spend too much time in those higher realms,” she says, “you can lose touch with your body.” Worth, who is 36 and works as an astrologer and tarot reader, says witchcraft has been part of her spiritual path for most of her life. (She describes herself as “not not a witch.”) When Worth gets back from the gym, she spends a few minutes at her altar, a crate in the corner of her bedroom covered in candles, incense, and a rotating collection of personal sacred objects. The time she devotes there is for setting intentions — sometimes it’s things she wants to accomplish that day, other times it’s making some space for greater goal-setting — and then she moves on with her day.