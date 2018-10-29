Canadian Women Are Being Arrested For Witchcraft — But What's Really Going On?

If you want to talk crazy coincidences, what about the fact that both Canadian women accused of witchcraft — Dorie Stevenson from Milton, Ont., and Samantha Stevenson from Toronto — have the same last name! (Police are currently looking into any possible connections.) As for the timing, it is indeed a fluke, but it will definitely give Canada’s occult community a lot to talk about this week as it celebrates the highest of unholy holidays on Wednesday. Per the pagan calendar, Halloween is akin to New Year’s Eve, when the veil between the human world and the spirit world is at its thinnest. Which means it’s a good time to communicate with spirits, set intentions for the year ahead, and celebrate being a (wooo-hooo) witchy woman.