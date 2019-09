Today’s witchy women can find inspo in anyone from Stevie Nicks to Morticia Addams to London-based PR maven Daisy Hoppen , who looks entrancing in beautiful maxi-length frocks and her long chestnut hair. To keep the vibe from looking too costume-y, pay attention to quality fabrics and classic silhouettes. And for those who wish to fly under the radar (part of the magic of this look is its air of mystery), pair a sorceress-esque dress with some streetwear — cool sneakers, for example — to lend a bit of edge. The effect is simply bewitching.