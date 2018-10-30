It’s Witch Week at Refinery29 Canada, and we’re exploring the modern world of witchcraft. Each day, we'll examine a different aspect of the culture — as well as the camaraderie, controversy, and accoutrement that come with it.
Once the preoccupation of many restless teens in the ’90s (let’s be real, mostly thanks to The Craft), witchcraft is back in black. Interest in the metaphysical maintains its hold over modern women and with it, the current obsession with crystals and tarot. Contemporary labels like Simone Rocha and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi highlight the appeal of moody, romantic, and slightly sinister apparel; torn hems and bow details set askew are now signatures of their aesthetic.
Today’s witchy women can find inspo in anyone from Stevie Nicks to Morticia Addams to London-based PR maven Daisy Hoppen, who looks entrancing in beautiful maxi-length frocks and her long chestnut hair. To keep the vibe from looking too costume-y, pay attention to quality fabrics and classic silhouettes. And for those who wish to fly under the radar (part of the magic of this look is its air of mystery), pair a sorceress-esque dress with some streetwear — cool sneakers, for example — to lend a bit of edge. The effect is simply bewitching.
From slogan sunnies to a spellbinding lace cape, here are eight ways to keep it witchy this fall.