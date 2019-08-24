Skip navigation!
Fashion
Fashion
All The Killer Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
The latest in fashion and style curated by experts.
Fashion
What It’s Like To Fall On Your Face At Toronto Fashion Week
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Entertainment News
Michael B. Jordan Just Raised The Bar For TIFF Fashion
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Shopping
Animal Prints Are Taking Over Your Footwear & These Styles Are On Sale
by
Truc Nguyen
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW On A Joyful Note
Channing Hargrove
50 minutes ago
Fashion
Hunter McGrady Talks Size Diversity And The Future Of Fashion Week
Olivia Muenter
6 hours ago
Shopping
Make Sweater Weather Better With A Charming (On Sale!) Cardigan
Truc Nguyen
7 hours ago
Fashion
Victoria’s Secret Is Dead — & Savage x Fenty Killed It
Last month, Rihanna teased her latest non-musical offering: the second annual Savage x Fenty runway show, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Vid
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
DVF Has A Genius Trick For Mastering Self Doubt
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Laquan Smith Says The Yeehaw Agenda Is Here To Stay
LaQuan Smith, the namesake ready-to-wear label of a 31-year-old Queens native, is known for its structured pieces, immaculate fabrics, and bold colours. Sm
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Pyer Moss Is So Special To Black Fashion Editors
To be a Black woman who works in fashion is to be both simultaneously ignored and copied. My tone is policed but my colloquialisms are added to text to mak
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How The Clothes Of My Youth Came Back To Haunt Me
I came of age in the ’90s. I smoked my first cigarette (cloves to start), drank my first drink (Old English), popped my first pill (the drug formerly kno
by
Aya Cash
Fashion
Prabal Gurung On Being An Activist & Exploring American Identity ...
Prabal Gurung is here to take up space. As one of fashion’s top designers, he’s never shied away from using his platform to ignite change — and somet
by
Mekita Rivas
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor, she
by
Eliza Brooke
Fashion
Tory Burch Reimagines The ’80s With A Nod To Princess Diana
Long before she became the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer was a regular teenage girl who was not at all prepared for all the ways her life was
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
NYFW Street Style Has Hit Peak Comfy Levels
by
Mekita Rivas
Celebrity Style
New York Fashion Week’s Front Row Is The Hottest (& Hardest...
by
Eliza Huber
Celebrity Style
Meghan Markle’s Denim U.S. Open Outfit Is On Sale Right Now
Meghan Markle is a fashion darling. She guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, is designing a line of workwear for charity, and even convinced
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
So, Who Really Goes To Toronto Fashion Week
T
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Fashion
How I Got Over My Fear Of Wearing Flip-Flops
Earlier this summer, Anna Wintour said that she “loves” flip flops. If we’re to believe her, it says a lot about style in 2019. The zeitgeist dictate
by
Alyssa Hardy
Fashion
30 Summer-To-Fall Transition Looks To Try In September
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
How To Shop Canadian This Fall Without Blowing Your Budget
by
Truc Nguyen
Fashion
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as… Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urb
by
Alejandra Salazar
Fashion
From Crewnecks To Bike Shorts — Hailey Bieber Reminds Us That Pri...
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something comes along to remind you that it’s 2019, and anything is possible. Enter Hailey Bieber’s latest sh
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Give Summer A Proper Goodbye With These Labour Day Weekend Outfit...
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
How Kim Kardashian's Facialist Joanna Czech Became A Celebrity In...
"You can't imagine what I hear on a daily basis, how often my clients and I cry together and laugh together."
by
Lauren Mechling
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Have Been Cancelled, But These Swedish...
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment
Meet Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis, The Stars Of Netflix's
Styl...
Calling all fans of Queer Eye and Tidying Up With Marie Kondo: Netflix has added another uplifting reality show to its library. Much like Queer Eye's
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Fashion Show Is Coming To Amazon Prime
Rihanna, our gracious and inclusive queen, has no plans of lifting her Fenty stiletto off our necks. That Rihanna reign just won't let up. As rumours
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Every Single One Of Missy Elliott's Iconic Fashion Moments
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
VMAs After Party Fashion Was All Corsets And Crop Tops
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
This May Be The Best VMAs Red Carpet That We've Seen To Date
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Make An (On-Sale!) Micro Bag Your First Fall Fashion Purchase
by
Truc Nguyen
Fashion
What It’s Like To Go Through Menopause At 32, According To
Ca...
Now 34, Aminatou Sow was diagnosed with endometrial cancer two years ago, following decades of inexplicably protracted, debilitating periods. While underst
by
Justin Ravitz
