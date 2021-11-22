The 10 Best Winter Workout Gifts For Your Active Friends

It takes a whole lot to get to the point of actually working out: mustering up the energy and motivation, mentally preparing yourself for 30 minutes to an hour of physical exertion, finding the right gear, and actually getting to the gym or studio or...outside. Factor in winter and subzero temperatures, and the whole situation becomes increasingly tenuous. And any additional snag in the process, like a shrunken sports bra, a stretched-out pair of leggings, a frayed, decade-old sweatshirt, or a super-thin running vest can make or break a really good high-adrenaline, endorphin-boosting workout.