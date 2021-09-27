Since COVID-19, holidays have not been what they used to be. Restrictions around travel and gatherings have made even the simplest family get-togethers difficult to plan for. A countdown calendar is a simple way to bring some joy to your every day, especially as Canadians brace for another winter in the midst of a fourth wave.
Here is our roundup of the best Advent calendars for 2021. Some of these picks you may recognize from last year's post. Others, like Net-a-Porter's 25 Days of Beauty, are quickly becoming as iconic as the skin care and beauty products they're packed with. All this to say, you'll want to snap your fave up as soon as it goes on sale to avoid any disappointment.
With more companies investing in these annual bundles, the benefits for consumers keep growing. Calendars in this slideshow are packed with a mix of bestselling and cult favourites as well as limited-edition goods that can't be found elsewhere. With savings behind every door, they are an especially great way to explore the product ranges of more pricey brands and retailers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.