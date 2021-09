Of course, the fact that Canadians can even consider travelling right now is a huge privilege. The COVID world looks different from country to country (because of global vaccine inequity millions of people haven’t received even their first dose yet ), and your travel has a direct economic and health impact wherever you go. That raises ethical questions about whether or not you should even be booking a trip right now. Add in that if you’re considering a vacation, you’re fortunate enough to have the means financially , have the vaccine, and likely do not have other restrictions (at-risk family members). Here’s the bottom line: Travel raises a lot of eyebrows at the moment, so if you’re going to do it, it’s never been more important to get it right.