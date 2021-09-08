The Science-Free Guide To Convincing Your Girlfriend* To Get Vaxxed

In the context of a vaccine conversation, that means asking your person to explain their key concern: Maybe they’re worried about what’s in the vaccine or maybe they don’t like the government telling them what to do. From there it’s important to express genuine curiosity and empathy. It’s an “oh?” [voice goes up to welcome more info] rather than an “oh” [judgy flat sound].” “Curiosity is going to open that door to a meaningful conversation, whereas judgment is going to slam it shut,” Rose Charvet says. Note that it’s possible to convey genuine curiosity even if you think being vaccine hesitant is right up there with thinking the earth is flat. Think of yourself like an therapist, your goal is to understand the other person, not to agree with them.