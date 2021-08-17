As Afghanistan Faces A Humanitarian Crisis, Here’s How Canadians Can Help

@WAWHumanRights has been working 24/7 over the past few weeks to keep our clients, staff, and families alive and safe. We not only ask for your prayers but also your support to get us through this crisis.— WomenforAfghanWomen (@WAWHumanRights) August 16, 2021
Help us keep our people safe.
Donate here: https://t.co/QWE4KzU6re pic.twitter.com/DzROL8UFWh
The safety of our staff and teams in #Afghanistan is of utmost importance to us. Right now, we are on standby and ready to respond. Here's an infographic to answer some of your questions about our past and current operations - because transparency is everything to us. 🤲🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/BorCxhi5ct— IslamicRelief Canada (@IRCanada) August 16, 2021
We are committed to supporting the people of #Afghanistan.— ICRC Afghanistan (@ICRC_af) August 16, 2021
The humanitarian needs are huge from weeks of heavy fighting.
Thousands were injured, while hospitals were damaged or destroyed.
We will not reduce our presence. We have worked here for 30 years. We will not stop now. pic.twitter.com/tWMYnfxN53
Intensifying conflict, a third wave of #Covid19 and drought across #Afghanistan have caused many Afghan families to flea their homes.— Afghanaid (@Afghanaid) August 13, 2021
Find out how with @UNOCHA we're providing essential household items and vital rental assistance: https://t.co/59OWueDE6S pic.twitter.com/2FQJaKLxJ2
Hundreds of Afghan media workers are under threat right now‼️ IMS’ close partner @ajsc_afg need funds to bring journalists to safety and keep independent media outlets operational.— IMS (@forfreemedia) August 13, 2021
Support Afghanistan’s journalists 👇https://t.co/Z1pZ9Jg0Yj
All funds go directly to AJSC pic.twitter.com/x8rILrTcdV