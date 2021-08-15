Canadians Are Headed To The Polls — Here’s What We Know About Party Platforms So Far

The past year and a half has been unlike any other in recent history. The pandemic has upended life as we know it, and between climate change, protests against systemic racism, and a long-overdue reckoning with Canada’s colonial history and identity, we’re in a politically charged — and important — time.
As expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, banking on a boost in popularity after Canada’s vaccine rollout and keen for a Liberal majority in the House of Commons, has called a snap fall election on Sept. 20. So what are the main issues Canadians are concerned about? Healthcare, the cost of living, climate change, and the economy, according to early polling from Global News. And more Canadians say reconciliation with Indigenous people will influence their vote, other data shows.
To that end, it’s important to know which leader stands for what, and how they each stack up next to each other. Here’s the 411 on the leaders of each major political party in Canada.
We will update regularly as more of the federal leaders’ platforms are unveiled.