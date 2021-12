“10,000 People! 5 Days Ago We Were A Group Chat”: An Oral History Of The Western Walkout

I had been out on the Saturday night that everything happened, so on Sunday morning I was lying in bed scrolling through TikTok. That’s where I first saw the Tok about what had happened at Med-Syd. I started scrolling through the comments and saw 30 girls got roofied and someone died. [Editor’s note: A first-year student named Gabriel Neil was killed in a separate assault off-campus the same weekend.] I was shocked and so upset. I’m in third year now, so a bit removed from all of the craziness of O-Week, but I have friends in first year. Earlier in the week, I had been sharing advice: Be careful at frat parties, try to stay in groups. These are just the kind of things you learn as a woman on campus here. You know that sexual assault is an issue and you do your best to protect people. But this story about 20 people in the same building being drugged just felt like oh my god, okay, enough!