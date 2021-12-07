“10,000 People! 5 Days Ago We Were A Group Chat”: An Oral History Of The Western Walkout

Van Neck: Before I came here I would tell people where I was going and they’d be like, "oh, you have to be careful. It’s not just Western, but definitely the school has a 'reputation.'" I remember I was getting my eyebrows done and the woman doing them told me, never to go to a frat party — those guys are not your friends. I had a friend who was drugged in first year. And then, after what happened at Med-Syd it just felt like, is this what “party” reputation means? Like, if you’re going to come to Western, you’re probably going to get roofied? Maybe that's a bit extreme — and of course I would never put the onus on women to prepare for these kinds of experiences — but it just felt like how is this being allowed to happen?