Hey Canada, Consent Should Be Sex Education 101

More likely than not, you've been there yourself. Maybe you’re making out with someone in your dorm and your shirt’s off and that’s fine, but then your bra is on the floor and you’re not sure how to slow things down. Maybe you didn’t say stop, but you didn’t say yes either, and your body sure as hell didn’t. Maybe you were drinking and can’t fully remember what even went down. Or maybe you and your partner decided to do that one thing that one time, but they want to do it again and you’re not up for it.