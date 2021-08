Hey Canada, Consent Should Be Sex Education 101

Even when there is discussion about consent, the perspectives are largely cisgender, abelist, white, and based on interactions between monogamous men and women. “Consent is often still talked about from the perspective of heterosexual relationships, and the boy is more sexually aggressive and the girl has to protect herself,” says Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity , which recently submitted a report to the federal government in support of a sex-ed strategy that affirms the experiences of LGBTQ+ people. “You cannot talk about concepts like consent without affirming queer and trans identities at the same time — how consent shows up in friendships, in interpersonal relationships, in romantic relationships. Consent is far more than pressuring someone to have sex.” It comes down to who this country deems worthy of education and protection, she adds. “If we're going to talk about the experiences of racialized, Black and Indigenous women and non-binary people, we have to look at how these systems make us more vulnerable to those types of violence.”