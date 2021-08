We Walked Out To Save Sex Ed — 3 Years Later, The Fight Continues

When I imagine the future of consent education, I imagine a world where lessons on autonomy are woven into every subject, not just health class. I imagine consent being seen as more than just sexual — I want informed consent to be a part of every decision young people make before they’re even old enough to spell the word. And when it comes to sexual consent, I dream of a world where our institutions don’t just teach young women that they can say no, but also teach them that they can enthusiastically and confidently say yes. Too often, conversations around consent rely on narratives of restriction, celibacy, denial; and while those feelings aren’t wrong, we should also think of consent as a joyful, pleasurable act that’s just as much a part of having sex as it is a part of not having it.