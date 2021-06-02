Angelica Ross on Revolutionary Trans Queer Joy

A major part of that is from my Buddhist practice teaching me the difference between fame and celebrity. Fame is a spotlight. So, if you have anything that you have not processed, if you have anything that you are hiding, if you have places that need work, fame will amplify that. My Buddhist practice has taught me to become a celebrity in a different way; it asks me to become a celebrity of the very mystic law that my spirituality commits to and understands, which is that everybody—I don’t care what your ability is, I don’t care what your experience is—everybody has the opportunity to do something miraculous with their lives. And how you become a celebrity of that belief is by being celebrated for that very fact. I’m celebrated not because I’m an actress on TV, but because I’m a Black trans woman who has overcome again and again and again and who does not allow other people’s limitations to define my possibilities, my value. For anyone desiring to be a celebrity: you better know what you think you’re going to be celebrated for and make sure that it’s worth celebrating.