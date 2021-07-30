This Emancipation Day Celebration Shows That Art Is An Act Of Resistance

Michie Mee: “That's part of the expression. It helps social change [because] it tells you what is not being complied with, in terms of what the artists, a person, or a people of a culture want. It translates language and culture within that language. We can all know that we want the same things, but it's interpreted differently through the arts, with different people's backgrounds. We all get to come together and see how much we have in common. Even though we are oppressed, we have so much in common to kind of find a way out. This is the part of North America that you may not know. I think all eyes are on Canada. And this is just another facet in our arts world.”