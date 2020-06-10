Why Defunding The Police Is The Best Way To Protect Black Lives

Yes. There are other ways to provide safety and security. The apprehension might be coming from this idea of the police as just that, an idea. How many television shows and movies tell us that this is just a group of heroes? Just good dudes waiting to save all of our lives? And that's just not what it is. It's not. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cops, they're not real. All of that propaganda helps to make us think something that's so super possible is impossible. For people in Black communities, they’re interacting with the police a lot more because they patrol our communities. The police interact with us on a regular basis. We know what they're like. People who tend to be apprehensive about defunding the police are likely not interacting with the police regularly. Their idea of police is very theoretical. They actually don't know how the police interact with the public at all. I would caution those people to really listen to the folks who are interacting with the police on a regular basis, because we know what we're talking about.