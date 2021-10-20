Good morning and happy Tuesday to everyone who knows that immigrants work hard & make valued contributions that make this country awesome.— Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) October 19, 2021
If someone can explain this to the guy in charge of Ontario, that would be GREAT. 😉
I am an immigrant. I know many immigrants. Not one came here just to “collect dough” @fordnation. What’s more - this is important - we have just as much right to be lazy and dough-collecting as any Canadian, should we chose to be. Tired of the good vs bad immigrant trope. https://t.co/3BHnM3zuaL— Shree Paradkar//श्री पराडकर 🍁 (@ShreeParadkar) October 18, 2021
Words matter. @fordnation (Premier Ford) should NOT be promoting xenophobic tropes about Im/migrants. This past 20 months has shown and reminded us of the important roles migrant workers play in our communities. #DecentWorkForMigrantWorkers #ImmigrantsWelcome https://t.co/R2zmTDh36J— OCASI (@OCASI_Policy) October 19, 2021