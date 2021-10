My mama and papa are the first people I thought about on Monday, when Ontario Premier Doug Ford made his most-recent racist comments about immigrants . While announcing new funding for a hospital outside of Windsor, ON, Ford pivoted to the province’s shortage of workers in trades and construction , saying that anyone looking for work should come to Ontario. "You come here like every other new Canadian has come here, you work your tail off," Ford said. "If you think you're coming to collect the dole and sit around, not gonna happen. Go somewhere else. You want to work, come here. We have so much work, we can't keep up with it right now."