Why Canada Will Never Cancel Bryan Adams

The mixed reaction to his post is only part of why Adams will not, in fact, be cancelled. What he wrote was absolutely xenophobic — we’ve seen how referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” has led to racist abuse directed at Asians in North America — and blaming a specific group of people for a global pandemic is ignorant at best and dangerous at its worst. In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Adams wrote , “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday.” (For the record, I’m sorry to those who are offended is not the same as I’m sorry.) He went on to say, “I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”