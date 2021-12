After the release of her celebrated full-length album Reality Show in 2015, Jazmine Sullivan all but disappeared without a trace, leaving a palpable void in the music space. It would take six years for her to resurface, and although music had suffered without her, Sullivan’s comeback was well worth the wait. Her 2021 EP Heaux Tales , an intimate yet wholly relatable exploration of dating and sexuality from a Black woman’s perspective , showcased the full breadth of Sullivan’s talent. The project hit us right in the feels, tackling various aspects of modern dating with vulnerability and finesse. As if she had ripped a page out of her journal (and ours, if we’re being honest), each song and interlude in Heaux Tales tapped into real, raw emotions like jealousy and insecurity ( “Girl Like Me” ), unbridled lust ( “On It” ), regret ( “Lost One” ), and more. With every how-did-she-do-that? run, every angelic three-part harmony, and every earnest lyric, Sullivan spoke for all the lovers still looking — even begrudgingly so — for the proverbial “one.”