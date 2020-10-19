Ziwe Fumudoh Is Unflinching, Unabashed, & Just What America Needs

“I would find myself in conversation with white peers, and they’d ask me, ‘Are you baiting me?’ No, I’m not baiting you. You were just talking about race, and I’m following up about what I would consider really, really problematic answers,” she explained. “This is me just trying to delve deeper into what it is about this country that creates this climate for race and conversations about race.” And that’s precisely what we need in this moment.