Ziwe Fumudoh Is Unflinching, Unabashed, & Just What America Needs

“I’ve gone through several white institutions as sort of an other, so I am constantly having conversations where I’m the person who’s uncomfortable and the people I’m talking to are none the wiser,” the comedian and Desus & Mero writer shared with Vanity Fair in June. “I’m confronted with these issues when I’m talking to someone and they say, ‘Oh, I got married on a plantation.’ Well, why did you get married on a plantation? The subtext is uncomfortable for me, so I want to bring the subtext to the foreground.”