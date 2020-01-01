Skip navigation!
Unbothered
Raquel Willis On Aria Sa’id: She’s Building Pathways To Power For ...
Raquel Willis
18 hours ago
Unbothered
Michaela Coel’s Onscreen Catharsis Is Helping Black People Heal
Kathleen Newman-B...
18 hours ago
Unbothered
Melissa Butler On Denequa Williams: She’s Defining Success On Her Own ...
Melissa Butler
18 hours ago
Unbothered
Naomi Osaka Is The Embodiment Of Black Excellence — On Court & Off
Naomi Osaka could settle for just being excellent. At 23, she’s already one of the greatest tennis players in the world. It would be easy for her to stay
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Unbothered
Flo Milli Is Not Just A Viral Star — The Gen Z Rapper Is Here To ...
Flo Milli’s “Weak” is the sum of everything that makes the 20-year-old, Mobile, AL native a star — and a mainstay on our playlists. It&
by
Niki McGloster
Unbothered
Ziwe Fumudoh Is Unflinching, Unabashed, & Just What America Needs
When it comes to navigating the world as a Black woman, Ziwe Fumudoh is comfortable with being uncomfortable. “I’ve gone through several white institut
by
Stephanie Long
Unbothered
Austin Channing Brown Has Arrived, & She’s Shifting The Rac...
Following her appearance on Brené Brown’s podcast in June, Austin Channing Brown asked the following question: “Am I allowed to feel joy during
by
R29 Unbothered
Unbothered
Amy Sherald Is Illuminating The “Unseen Narratives” O...
In Amy Sherald’s second commissioned painting — which graced the August 2020 issue of Vanity Fair — a regal Breonna Taylor stands dressed in vibrant
by
Stephanie Long
Unbothered
Erica Chidi Is Helping Black Women Reclaim Their Bodies
Where radical self-care is prescribed, trauma exists. This is why doula and educator Erica Chidi provides necessary tools for Black women to heal and recla
by
Niki McGloster
Unbothered
Sinead Bovell Is Shaking Up The Tech Space
Sinead Bovell didn’t plan on becoming a model. “We weren’t allowed to read magazines until we were 18 in my house,” she recalls. But wh
by
R29 Unbothered
Health Trends
11 Amazing Black Women Athletes You Should Know About
by
Cory Stieg
Entertainment
Black Women To Know, From Kamala Harris To City Girls
THESE 10 BLACK WOMEN ARE CHANGING THE GAME Kiki Layne Sen. Kamala HarrisBY REP. LUCY MCBATH Ego Nwodim Adut AkechBY BEVERLY JOHNSON City GirlsBY TRINA Meli
by
Tristan Offit
Fashion
Beverly Johnson On Adut Akech: "She Brings A Fashion Designer's D...
I follow Adut on Instagram, and the one thing that stands out to me is that you really have a feel for her personality in her pictures. She isn’t afraid
by
Beverly Johnson
Shopping
Meet the Black Gown: Your Formal Secret Weapon
by
Emily Ruane
Work & Money
Exclusive: Giphy Releases A Collection Of GIFS Designed By Black ...
At any given time, no matter how you may be feeling, there’s probably a GIF to perfectly encapsulate that emotion. And, while GIFs can express a spectrum
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
Spike Lee Honors Prince — & Wears All Black Designers
After 30 years in the business, Spike Lee was finally honored by the Academy Awards with his first Oscar (Best Original Screenplay) for BlacKkKlansman The
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Michelle Obama's Facialist Spills
All
Her Glowing Skin S...
When Michelle Obama took the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards, she was positively glowing. In fact, since leaving the White House, the former FLOTUS has spo
by
Rachel Lubitz
Entertainment
Meet H.E.R., 2019 Album Of The Year Grammy Nominee
With Black Is The New Black, R29’s Black writers spotlight 20 women who are inspiring us right now — Black women who are kicking down the doors of thei
by
Arianna Davis
Work & Money
I Make $102,000 & I Left A Job When I Found Out I Was Underpaid
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These 10 Black Women Want You To Stop Commenting On Their Hairsty...
by
Ludmila Leiva
TV Shows
Chandler Kinney Talks Growing Up On
Lethal Weapon
Close your eyes for a second and think back on your high school experience. For most of us, it was a mixed bag of teenage angst, self-discovery, and capric
by
Sesali Bowen
The Drop
The City Girls Completely Corrupt The Male Gaze In "Millionaire D...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Sesali Bowen
Work & Money
Be Your Authentic Self At Work — But Only if You’re White
When Cassius Green first started his new job at a telemarketing call center, he struggled with his sales pitches and was constantly hung up on. That is, un
by
Ludmila Leiva
TV Shows
Issa Rae On Season 3 Of
Insecure
, Her Emmy Nod & More
We did it. For almost a whole year we chilled, we kept our cool, and we waited patiently for the return of the show that makes us rethink our relationship
by
Sesali Bowen
Fashion
Model Jillian Mercado Refuses To Let Her Disability Hold Her Back
Jillian Mercado, model and activist, doesn't let her disability hold her back. Here's how she's not letting anything stop her.
by
Refinery29
Pop Culture
Enough About Roseanne — Let's Talk About Channing Dungey
Get to know the Black, female executive who put her foot down on Roseanne Barr's racism and canceled her show.
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
What
Dear White People
Got Right About Hoteps
Dear White People is looking past "beautiful queens" and conspiracy theories to see hoteps for who they really are.
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
The Hair Goddess: Susan Oludele
With Black Is The New Black, R29’s Black writers spotlight 20 women who are inspiring us right now — Black women who are kicking down the doors of thei
by
Khalea Underwood
Politics
The Political Player: Janaye Ingram
With Black Is The New Black, R29’s Black writers spotlight 20 women who are inspiring us right now — Black women who are kicking down the doors of thei
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Work & Money
The Boss: Tricia Clarke-Stone
With Black Is The New Black, R29’s Black writers spotlight 20 women who are inspiring us right now — Black women who are kicking down the doors of thei
by
Judith Ohikuare
