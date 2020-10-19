What Denequa does at Lit Brooklyn — which makes it very difficult for me to get a candle — is she works at her own pace. When you’re a small business owner, everyone is pushing you for growth and it’s very formulaic. But it doesn’t have to be. She’s not on anyone else’s timeline or metric of success. She isn’t like, Oh we’re growing, let me get a manufacturer. Instead, she’s like, I’m going to protect my peace. I’ll make them when I make them. When they sell out, you’ll wait until the next drop. That’s so rare in our industry. We praise people who we perceive to be big and look down on small businesses or act like we’re doing them a favor. I hope her story is a reminder to everyone that you can carve out your own journey, and you don’t have to scale to be a gigantic corporation and lose your passion. Do what feels good to you.