Black Joy That Inspires Me: The memes of Roddy Ricch's "The Box." Also, the second example includes my roommate. She's white, and she was working on her homework in her room. Across the street, this beautiful Jamaican woman was having a loud conversation on her phone. My roommate goes outside—she means well, but this is her privilege showing—and asks the lady to be quieter. The Jamaican woman starts cracking up and tells her straight up to go put on headphones. To me, culturally, it's hilarious because more West African women and Caribbean women are just loud, especially on the phone. They're trying to talk to their family in God knows where. My mom is a quiet woman, but when she's on the phone, she's a whole other person, laughing with joy because she's talking to people who get her. She doesn't have to be anyone else; she's her entire full self. At that moment, I knew the Jamaican woman felt the same and couldn't care less if anyone could hear her. She realized her power at that moment, and the power someone else that has to control their own actions is not doing so. She's saying, manage your own shit and let me do me.